Board game company creating San Antonio Monopoly featuring iconic landmarks from the city

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians will be able to help design a Monopoly board featuring iconic San Antonio landmarks.

Beginning Wednesday, and until March 17, fans can share locations they would like to see featured on the board via the official Monopoly San Antonio email: sanantonio@toptrumps.com.

Locally themed squares will replace Boardwalk and Park Place from the original Atlantic City Monopoly board and include a customized ‘Community Chest’ and ‘Chance’ playing cards, making the entire game a San Antonio experience.

Top Trumps Inc, the original manufacturers of the official San Antonio version of Monopoly under license from Hasbro, says the game will be on shelves starting in September.

“We want to ensure that MONOPOLY San Antonio is an accurate portrayal of what locals love about the city, so we would love for everyone to get on board and send us their recommendations of what they would like to see included,” Benjamin Thompson, a Top Trumps representative said.

Thompson said anything and everything from the Alamo City is up for consideration to be included in the game.

“This edition will be everything you love about the traditional board, adapted in a way that San Antonians will enjoy for generations to come,” Thompson said in a statement to KSAT. “There will also be opportunities in the coming months for the community and individuals alike to get involved in the creation of this game, so stay tuned for more exciting details.”

