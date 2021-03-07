Megan Thee Stallion is helping rebuild Houston following devastating winter storm

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Megan Thee Stallion attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif. In an Instagram Live video Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion said for the first time that fellow rapper Tory Lanez was the person who pulled the trigger when she was shot in the feet after a party in the Hollywood Hills more than a month earlier. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON, Texas – Singer and rapper Megan Thee Stallion is aiding her hometown, Houston, in its recovery efforts following the devastating winter storm that swept across Texas last month.

Meg announced Friday on social media that she too has been “devastated by the tragedies that Houston has been struck with” and that she will be partnering with the National Association of Christian Churches (NACC) Disaster Services to help rebuild Houston.

This comes after February’s winter storm that brought two rounds of snow and ice, days of rolling blackouts and water outages, and below-freezing temperatures for millions of Texans over a period of days.

Megan’s initiative “Hotties Helping Houston,” will partner with the NACC, Rep. Sheila Lee, and others in a “supergroup coalition” who will work to raise funds that will rebuild and repair homes free of charge for senior citizens and single mothers affected by the winter storm.

Ad

The NACC is a nonprofit disaster relief organization that interacts directly with those affected by disastrous events. According to its website, volunteers help “assess, muck out, remove debris, rebuild and feed the homeless.”

Those interested in learning more about Hotties Helping Houston, or if you want to get involved, visit Meg’s website here.

Read also:

Timeline: How the historic winter storm, Texas blackout cold-stunned the San Antonio area

These businesses are donating to winter storm relief efforts in San Antonio, across Texas

Ad

February CPS Energy bills out soon; excessive costs from winter storms not included