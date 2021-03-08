Far North Side pub cited for storing food under dripping condensation

Image of The Roo Pub on the city's far North Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A far north San Antonio pub was cited by health officials in late January after food was found being stored under condensation drips in a walk-in cooler.

The Roo Pub, located in the 19300 block of U.S. 281 North, received a score of 85.

The establishment was also written up for having a food dicer attached to a wall that had heavy food residue and accumulation on it.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Nola Eatz, 5514 Walzem Rd., 100

Rome’s Pizza, 5999 De Zavala Rd., 100

Burger King, 6359 Rittiman Rd., 98

Sabor De Sanchez, 7664 Tezel Rd., 98

Tink-A-Taco, 2511 SE Military Dr., 98

Ben’s Supermarket, 510 Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy., 97

Volare Pizza, 3902 McCullough Ave., 95

Huhot Mongolian Grill, 12710 IH 10 West, 94

Chela’s Tacos, 3420 N. St. Mary’s, 93

Juice Joint, 11858 Wurzbach Rd., 92

Thai Esan & Noodle House, 9820 Huebner Rd., 92

Plaza Cafe, 4499 Medical Dr., 91

Salsalito Mexican Restaurant, 14535 Nacogdoches Rd., 91

Anna’s Cafe, 1605 Saltillo St., 90

Texas Burger Co., 3038 E. Commerce St., 90

Tycoon Flats, 2926 N. St. Mary’s, 90

Divine Taste, 5526 Evers Rd., 88

Jim’s Coffee Shop, 5917 Bandera Rd., 87

The Roo Pub, 19314 U.S. 281 North, 85

Birria Barrio, 2710 S. Presa St., 85

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

