FBI seeks public’s help in finding 3 women who may have been kidnapped in Mexico

Missing women from Laredo the FBI is looking for. Blasa Guadalupe Palomo, Blasa Guadalupe (“Lupita”) Palomo and Perla Ercia.

SAN ANTONIO – The FBI is seeking information from the public in finding three missing women from Laredo who may have been kidnapped in Mexico.

The women were last seen crossing into Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, on March 3 in a white 2014 Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate number FVS0792.

The missing women are Blasa Guadalupe Palomo, a 38-year-old business owner from Laredo. She is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair and has a “Medusa” tattoo on her shoulder and a tattoo of a snake on her forearm. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and black athletic shoes. She is a mother of two elementary-aged children.

Her daughter, 18-year-old Blasa Guadalupe (“Lupita”) Palomo, is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown eyes, black and blue ombre hair and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt. She takes daily medications for numerous medical reasons and does not have those medications with her.

Perla Ercia, 38, is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. She has brown eyes, short, dark, curly hair and has a tattoo of an infinity sign on her left wrist. She was last seen wearing a black shirt. She is a mother of an infant who is in the care of her elderly mother, who also cares for Erica’s grandmother. She has two elementary-aged children.

According to the FBI, the women had gone to Nuevo Laredo so Ercia could visit an eye doctor for an eye infection. There were no indications they did not plan to return.

FBI officials said the women are believed to be in Mexico and may be the victims of a kidnapping.

Anyone with information about the women is asked to call the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741. Tips can also be submitted online. Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.

