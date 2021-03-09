Do you know this man? New Braunfels police say he stole items from a storage unit worth thousands

NEW BRAUNFELS – The New Braunfels Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man believed to be connected to stolen items from an area storage unit facility.

Police say that the incident happened between Jan. 1 and 2 at a storage unit facility located in the 2900 block of FM 725.

According to police, the man made off with several thousand dollars worth of household items, mostly furniture.

Do You Recognize This Suspect? The New Braunfels Police Department is seeking tips from the public about the identity... Posted by New Braunfels Police Department on Monday, March 8, 2021

The man is believed to have traveled to and from the facility in a silver Honda Ridgeline with a camper shell over the truck’s bed.

Anyone with information about the man or incident is asked to contact New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477) or leave a tip online by clicking here.

