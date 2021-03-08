69ºF

Man sought by San Antonio police accused of indecent exposure

Man exposed himself to a woman at Home Depot in August 2020

Crime
SAPD
SAN ANTONIO – A man suspected of indecent exposure at a Northwest Side business is being sought by the San Antonio Police Department.

According to a news release, the man was walking around the business at 12871 Interstate 10 West on Aug. 27 and exposed himself to a female.

According to Bing Maps, the address listed in the news release is a Home Depot.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts is asked to call SAPD’s Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313 and reference case #20-162081.

