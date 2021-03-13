Ways to dodge daylight saving drowsiness

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Forty percent of countries worldwide use daylight saving to make better use of daylight and to conserve energy. It was coined by Benjamin Franklin in 1784 but didn’t become popular until Germany used it during World War I to conserve fuel and save money.

The United States started using daylight saving time in 1966, but to no surprise, Americans want the ritual to stop. One poll found that seven in 10 Americans prefer not to switch back and forth. As if the confusion from switching clocks and lost hour of sleep aren’t the only aggravations, there are some underlying health risks too.

Should we or shouldn’t we turn the clocks ahead on March 14th?

Whether you are for it or against it, there’s no doubt daylight saving time impacts us all.

This 60-minute shift to the body’s circadian rhythm can increase your risk for a heart attack, car crash death, or workplace injury more than any other Monday, but making minor adjustments the week before can not only reduce your risk but also minimize the groggy effects.

Getting outside and exercising in the morning can suppress your melatonin production. Put away the pasta this week and opt for more proteins and less carbs. Avoid any caffeinated items four to six hours before bedtime, as well as alcohol, and three days before the transition, start going to bed 15 to 20 minutes earlier each night.

If you’re wondering if any states don’t follow daylight saving time, there are currently two: Arizona and Hawaii.

