You can fight drowsiness after daylight saving time

San Antonio – Dr. Cinthya Pena is a specialist with Cleveland Clinic who says a lack of sleep can cause many problems.

“Research has shown an association with an increased risk for stroke, heart attack, car accidents, and also we have seen, in some research, a spike in depression episodes,” Pena said.

People are feeling more stress and anxiety due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which can also disrupt sleep.

In addition, our schedules are out of whack due to home schooling and remote work, making it difficult to maintain healthy sleep habits.

When we’re not commuting to work in the morning, we’re also exposed to less light and our bodies need daylight to help regulate our internal clock.

Daylight saving time adds to the sleep deprivation we’re already experiencing.

Pena said exposure to sunlight will help fight off tired feelings, so get outside if you can. You may also benefit from a quick catnap.

“It would be good to take a nap. As long as it’s a power nap of 15-20 minutes, no more than that. That will help people to feel rejuvenated and feel better during those episodes where they feel a little bit drowsy or sluggish,” Pena said.

Pena said exercising in the morning is another way to perk yourself up. She said exercise increases your body temperature which helps wake you up and will allow you to function better.