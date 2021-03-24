San Antonio police seek suspects in robbery at Mission Espada

Crime Stoppers is seeking information on these robbery suspects

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they’re looking for information on two suspects accused in an aggravated robbery.

Police say two unknown male suspects approached a victim in the Mission Espada parking lot in the 10000 block of Espada Road around 2:50 p.m. on March 2.

The suspects showed the victim a handgun and demanded his car keys and other personal property, police said.

Officials say the victim complied, and the two suspects left the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime. To submit a tip, call 210-224-7867 or Text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637)