Man trying to cross South Side street hit by car, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was taken to an area hospital after being being hit by a car late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Flores Street, not far from Division Avenue and Pleasanton Road on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the man was trying to cross a street after leaving a bar to get tacos when he was struck by a blue sedan.

Police said man suffered a head injury and was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle did stop to render aid and will not be facing any charges, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The name of the man hit was not released.