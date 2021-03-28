Converse family displaced after lightning strike sets home on fire, firefighters say

CONVERSE, Texas – A Converse family is displaced after a lightning strike set their house on fire, according to the Converse Fire Department.

The fire happened just before 10 a.m., Sunday, at a home in the 8400 block of Dusty Ridge.

According to Converse Fire Chief Luis Valdez, firefighters arrived at the scene in a matter of minutes. Upon arrival, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home’s attic.

Converse Firefighters responded to a reported lightening strike and found a working house fire. The team quickly... Posted by Converse Fire Department on Sunday, March 28, 2021

According to Valdez, the department sent in several teams to control the fire and ensure the family’s safety. The department also called in the Randolph Air Force Base Fire Department and Live Oak Fire Department to help get the fire under control.

Valdez said the family was home at the time of the fire and had heard a “loud boom,” following the lightning strike, and the power went out.

The family went outside and saw the flames coming from the attic. That’s when they called 911.

Fortunately, according to Valdez, the home can be rebuilt but it is currently unlivable due to the damage to the roof. No injuries were reported.

Valdez estimates that the home suffered about $75,000 in damages and the family is now working with insurance to begin the salvage and repair work.

