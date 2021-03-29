SeaWorld San Antonio announces dates for Seven Seas food festival

SeaWorld Seven Seas will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from April 2 through May 30, plus Memorial Day.

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio is bringing back its “Seven Seas” food festival that will take place over several weekends this spring.

The food event, which will feature more than 50 global cuisine tastings, will run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from April 2 through May 30, plus Memorial Day on May 31.

During the event, participants receive a Seven Seas Food Festival Tasting Lanyard and will get to try a variety of samples of food derived from the Caribbean, Italy, Brazil, Asia and elsewhere.

A lanyard that allows 10 samples costs $55, and a lanyard that allows 15 tastings is $75. Pass members can get three free additional samples with the purchase of a 15-sample lanyard.

Samples include food like Korean Kimchi fries, German apple strudel with frozen vanilla cream, Caribbean jerk chicken or Brazilian roast beef sandwich (Bauru). Click here for the full menu.

The Seven Seas Whiskey Tasting Hut will also debut this year, and about 50 beer, wine and cocktail selections will be available for tasting.

