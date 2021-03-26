San Antonio vegetarian burger spot expands to the Far North Side

San Antonio-based Earth Burger is expanding to the Far North Side with a new location in the Stone Ridge Market.

San Antonio-based Earth Burger is expanding to the Far North Side with a new location in the Stone Ridge Market.

The restaurant is in a former Schlotzsky’s location at 20821 US-281 facing Evans Road near its intersection with State Highway 281. Owner Mike Behrend said the location will open early next week and a sign on the front door said the location was seeking job applicants. Behrend is also the founder of Green Vegetarian Cuisine.

This will make it the third location in San Antonio — four total including its San Marcos location.

