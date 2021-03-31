LinkedIn reveals top in-demand jobs for 2021

Online employment website LinkedIn is revealing some of the top in-demand jobs in 2021.

A new report shows the fastest growing jobs over the past 12 months and which ones have the most jobs available.

First there’s a need for digital content creators.

This includes careers like being a podcaster, or a writing consultant. You need to have skills like video editing and be able to write creatively, and be comfortable with public speaking. LinkedIn says you can earn between $46,000 and $62,000 a year.

Another in-demand job is nurses. This includes different kinds of nursing professionals, including a registered nurse, certified nursing assistant, and nurse practitioners.

LinkedIn says you can earn between $73,000 and $111,000 a year depending on how much education and experience you have.

Education professionals are also in high demand this year. The study says this includes teaching assistants, elementary school teachers, math tutors and curriculum directors. With the proper education levels you can earn up to $63,000 a year.

Finally, the most in demand jobs according to LinkedIn are frontline e-commerce workers. This includes roles like company drivers, package handlers, and personal shoppers.

The recent study says hiring for these positions grew over 70% year over year, and more than 400,000 positions are available across the nation. Salaries typically range between $42,000 and $62,000 a year.

With the amount of demand for jobs, hiring experts recommend thinking creatively about the career you would like to pursue and try to find something you enjoy doing everyday.