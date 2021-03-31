Man arrested after crashing into car at high rate of speed, killing its passenger on South Side, records show

SAN ANTONIO – An alleged drunken driver who was traveling at a high rate of speed just before wrecking into a car has been arrested, according to authorities.

Booking records show Mario Preciado, 27, was charged with intoxication manslaughter following the wreck that happened on Nov. 7 in the southbound lanes of the Interstate 35 access road at Southwest Military Drive on the South Side.

An arrest affidavit states Preciado was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt at a high rate of speed on the access road and rear-ended a Ford Mustang that was stopped at a red light at the intersection.

A passenger in the Mustang, later identified as Arthur Salas, died from injuries suffered in the crash, investigators said.

Preciado was transported to University Hospital. Police said blood samples were taken and lab reports showed he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

A responding officer noted that she saw a beer can in his vehicle.

Police said Preciado was driving at a speed that was “unsafe for conditions” due to the amount of traffic. His vehicle struck the Mustang with enough force to cause a chain reaction and pin the victim in the passenger’s compartment, police said.

Records show he was arrested on Tuesday on charges of intoxication manslaughter and possession. His bond was set at $205,000.

