Suspect in custody after Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot near Big Wells

BIG WELLS, Texas – A shooter is in custody after a Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot near Big Wells.

The announcement was shared by Precinct 6 Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora on Tuesday night.

According to Zamora’s announcement, the shooting happened near Highway 85 and FM 1867.

The Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office has the vicinity of HWY 85 & FM 1867 (Big Wells) CLOSED for a shooting investigation.... Posted by Constable Emmanuel Zamora, Uvalde County Pct. 6 on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Zamora confirmed that the Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting in the investigation.

The roadways are still closed as investigators continue to process the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 online and on-air for more information as more it becomes available.

Also on KSAT:

18-wheeler flips, takes down highway sign, power lines on I-35 on San Antonio’s Northeast Side

Man in 20s killed in possible accidental shooting near Medical Center

Ad

4 injured in shooting at apartment complex on Southeast Side, police say