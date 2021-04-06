Pair safely escape early morning house fire; cause of fire to be determined, firefighters say

The fire was called in around 2 a.m. at a home in the 2230 block of South Trinity Street, not far from South Brazos Street and Frio City Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman safely escaped a house fire early Tuesday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 2 a.m. at a home in the 2200 block of South Trinity Street, not far from South Brazos Street and Frio City Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing on the outside of the home. The fire also managed to get inside the attic, fire officials said.

The man and woman living inside were both able to safely get out of the house.

Firefighters put the fire out quickly and without incident.

A fire investigation team is working to determine the exact cause. Damage to the home is estimated at $40,000.