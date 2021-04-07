Man rescued from South Side home fire has died from his injuries

A man rescued from a home in the 1500 block of Estancia on Tuesday has died from his injuries.

SAN ANTONIO – A man pulled from a fire at his home on Tuesday has died from his injuries, the Bexar County Medical Office confirmed.

Alfredo Hernandez, 73, died Tuesday night at a hospital hours after he was rescued from a fire in the 1500 block of Estancia, near Roosevelt and Loop 410.

The San Antonio Fire Department said a concerned neighbor alerted them about Hernandez, who was wheelchair-bound.

Hernandez was rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Watch the initial story:

Also on KSAT: