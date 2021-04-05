Far North Side restaurant left with smoke damage after fire

A restaurant on the city’s far North Side was left with smoke damage after a fire early Monday morning.

The fire was called in around 1:40 a.m. at a Genghis Grill restaurant located in the 1900 block of North Loop 1604, not far from Highway 281.

Firefighters said a small grease trap fire caused a lot of smoke to fill up the building.

Fire officials said firefighters were able to put out the fire and that there was no lasting damage to the building. The fire did however cause roughly $2,000 in smoke damage.

Authorities said the same thing happened to the restaurant just a couple of weeks ago. A food inspector will now determine when the restaurant can reopen.

No one was hurt by the fire. The investigation is ongoing.