Suspect in custody after 5 shot, 1 killed in shooting at Bryan warehouse, police say

BRYAN, Texas – Update:

A suspect is in custody and one person is dead following a shooting at a cabinet shop in Bryan, police told CNN in a live update.

Authorities gave an update Thursday afternoon and said the suspect, who is believed to be an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets, is now in custody.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released and the motive behind the shooting is still unknown.

Officials also said one person died at the shooting scene, four were critically wounded and one other person was taken to an area hospital for an asthma-related issue.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time. We’ll bring more details as they become available.

Original:

A shooting in Bryan has left at least five people shot, some critically injured, and an active manhunt is now underway for the shooter, according to a report from KBTX-TV.

Ad

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon off of FM 2818 at Stone City Drive at a manufacturing business, according to KBTX.

Some of the victims are in critical condition and are being taken to St. Joseph hospital, KBTX reports. Further details or a description of the shooter are not yet available.

MASS SHOOTING IN BRYAN. This is the latest. 3:32 pm pic.twitter.com/0eHqbmyOpq — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) April 8, 2021

Bryan police told CNN in an interview that they are working to track down the suspect and piece together what led to the shooting. Authorities are also interviewing employees of the business that was affected by the incident.

Bryan police, College Station police, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety are all assisting in the shooting investigation and response.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT: