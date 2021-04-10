Viva Fiesta! Witte Museum honors San Antonio’s greatest celebration in new exhibit

The museum announced it will be debuting a new Fiesta-themed exhibit, called “Te Amo Fiesta” or “I Love You, Fiesta,” on April 15.

SAN ANTONIO – A piece of San Antonio’s greatest annual celebration is coming to the Witte Museum.

Although San Antonians won’t be able to experience Fiesta until later this year, the museum announced visitors can still celebrate in April with this new exhibit.

The museum’s new Fiesta-themed exhibit, called “Te Amo Fiesta,” or “I Love You, Fiesta,” will debut on April 15, which was the original date set for Fiesta before it was postponed due to the pandemic. The exhibit will be included in museum admission.

“Te Amo Fiesta” will feature nine official Fiesta royals, including Miss Fiesta, Charro Queen, Queen of Soul, and a few unofficial royals as well, including El Rey Fido, according to the museum.

The exhibit will also include an exclusive Cocktails & Culture event on Thursday, April 22, for guests 21 years or older “to explore the exhibition in an after-hours space,” museum officials said.

“Beneath the swaying papel picado and amidst colorful confetti, live the magic of the Fiesta we all missed in 2020,” museum officials said in a release. “No matter the cause, Fiesta has and always will be an important part of our community.”

The much-loved San Antonio tradition, which dates back to 130 years, is known for holding more than 100 events over a 10-day span. The museum said the event will be honored in this exhibit, as visitors will be able to rediscover all things Fiesta, ranging from its royalty, parades, Fiesta medals and more.

The exhibit is also made possible by a grant from the Fiesta San Antonio Commission as well, the museum said in a release.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s Fiesta celebration, this year’s celebration has been postponed until June 17-27, 2021.

For a full list of which events are set to move to the June dates, click here. To learn more about the Witte Museum, or to buy tickets, visit its website here.

