City of Schertz hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week at Schertz Civic Center

SCHERTZ, Texas – The City of Schertz announced on Monday that it would be hosting a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Schertz Civic Center.

Appointments are currently available for the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday, April 14, and Friday, April 16. Registration for the vaccine clinics will remain open until all appointments are filled.

City officials say that anyone over the age of 18 can register for an appointment online at Schertz.com/covidvaccine.

The vaccine clinics will be held at the Schertz Civic Center, located at 1400 Schertz Parkway, building 5.

Appointments are required for the vaccine clinics and walk-ups will not be accepted.

“If you are unable to get an appointment at the vaccine clinics this week, residents should try securing an appointment with another vaccine provider or check Schertz.com next week for updates on vaccine availability in Schertz,” the city said in a statement.

Residents are encouraged to sign up through CivicReady to receive notifications about upcoming clinics at Schertz.com/Alerts. For assistance with registering for the notifications, call (210) 619-1000.

For more information, call (210) 619-1000 or go to Schertz.com/covidvaccine.

