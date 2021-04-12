Far West Side buffet cited for breaking COVID-19 protocols

Lin's International Buffet, located in the 7900 block of W. 1604 North, had no signage displayed directing customers to use plastic gloves to self-serve themselves and glove use was not being enforced.

SAN ANTONIO – A far west San Antonio buffet was cited earlier this year after it was found violating COVID-19 protocols, city health records show.

Lin’s International Buffet, located in the 7900 block of W. 1604 North, had no signage displayed directing customers to use plastic gloves to self-serve themselves and glove use was not being enforced.

The restaurant, which scored an 80 during the Feb. 23 inspection, was also written up after a cook was seen holding raw foods with their bare hands without first washing them.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

BurgerFi, 1907 Nacogdoches Rd., 100

Mudslingers, 2235 Thousand Oaks, 100

Kuma Ice Cream, 7915 W. 1604 North, 98

Salata, 700 E. Sonterra, 98

Umberto’s Italian Grill, 7616 Culebra Rd., 98

Corner Bakery Cafe, 255 E. Basse, 97

M&I Grocery Store, 5106 W. Commerce St., 97

El Azteca Restaurant, 2800 Guadalupe St., 96

Mi Helados Aranda, 12728 Nacogdoches Rd., 96

La Crawfish, 1518 Austin Hwy., 95

Nora’s Mexican Restaurant, 2906 Mission Rd., 95

EZ Mart, 10250 Dover Ridge, 94

210 Ice Cream, 6502 S. Flores St., 92

Tacos El Rey, 1821 Castroville Rd., 91

Sushi Zushi, 999 E. Basse, 90

Culebra Meat Market, 2800 Culebra Rd., 89

Sky Top Food Mart, 8511 Starcrest Dr., 89

Bakudan Ramen, 17619 La Cantera Pkwy., 88

Pho Garden, 2535 SE Military Dr., 87

Taqueria La Joya De Durango, 1902 Bandera Rd., 86

Lin’s International Buffet, 7915 W. 1604 North, 80

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

