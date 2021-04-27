Medical examiner: Victim of weekend assault in Brackenridge Park has died

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was the victim of an assault in Brackenridge Park Sunday has died from his injuries.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed the death of the 65-year-old Tuesday morning.

San Antonio police say they found the man, Juan Apolinar Jr., face down in a pool of blood at a picnic table, shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.

Monday morning, they were back out at the scene looking for evidence as well as any possible witnesses.

The area of the park where Apolinar Jr. was found is along the water, off the beaten path, and did not appear to have many passersby.

When police found him, there were several shopping carts nearby, indicating that he may have been homeless.

Police said they have no suspect information at this time. Homicide detectives are asking for any witnesses to come forward by calling 210-207-7635.

