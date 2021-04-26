With a rise in homicides comes a rise in unsolved cases in San Antonio

Roughly 50 homicides that occurred in 2020 remain unsolved. Some of those victims include Angel Jerry Yanez, left, Greg Pina, center, and Xavier Esquivel, right.

SAN ANTONIO – Last year, San Antonio police saw a backslide in statistics they had worked hard to improve over the past few years.

Homicides spiked in 2020, marking the first yearly increase in killings in three years.

The increased caseload for homicide detectives revealed another issue — an increase in unsolved killings.

In 2019, San Antonio’s homicide clearance rate — the percentage of investigations that resulted in identifying the gunman or the arrest of a suspect — was at roughly 70%, with roughly 30 killings that went unsolved. In 2020, that number dipped to approximately 62%, with nearly 50 killings unsolved.

Ad

It’s hard to pinpoint an exact reason for the declining clearance rate, Lt. Michelle Ramos told KSAT. With most businesses shut down in 2020 due to the pandemic, investigators likely struggled to find witnesses and surveillance images.

“But detectives face challenges in all their investigations. Sometimes it’s getting people to come forward,” Ramos said. “That’s always a challenge. But we continue to try (to find) other witnesses.”

Though 2020′s clearance rate is a step in the wrong direction, most major police departments in the country saw similar challenges. Even with the dip, the clearance rate is slightly better than the nationwide homicide clearance rate average of 61%, according to 2019 FBI data.

Ad