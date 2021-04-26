SAPD: Man breaks into store, chases workers with screwdrivers

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are still trying to figure out what prompted a man to break into a South Side convenience store and threaten the employees.

Officers said they were called to the business, located on Fair Avenue near Interstate 37, a little before 4 a.m. Monday.

They said employees told them a man had broken through the glass of the still-locked front door, climbed inside and chased them around with two screwdrivers in his hands.

Police quickly arrived at the scene and took him into custody.

They said the workers were not injured in the incident, but the suspect did suffer some minor cuts to his hands.

Officers spent more than an hour at the scene collecting evidence and questioning witnesses.

One of the witnesses also spoke with KSAT12, saying that he stumbled upon the commotion as he rode past on his bicycle.

Mario Garza says he tried to intervene, stopping the suspect from stabbing the workers.