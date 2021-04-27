Proposed River Walk hotel could be the start of $400M mixed-use development

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

A team of investors, including the co-developer of the recently completed luxury tower in San Antonio’s skyline, has proposed big plans along the River Walk that could rival those from other big players downtown such as Weston Urban and GrayStreet Ventures.

Chuck Brehm of Boerne-based Universal Services Group LLC is part of the group that has proposed Riverplace, a roughly $400 million mixed-use project near the intersection of Soledad and East Martin streets that would fill about three acres of land with projects such as the Dream Hotel announced last year, an about 20-story apartment tower, condos, offices and retail, the San Antonio Heron first reported.

Brehm co-developed The Arts Residences and the Thompson Hotel, which opened earlier this year. Another partner, Edmund Beck, owns some portions of the future project site, the rest owned by B.P. Agrawal and David Leibowitz of San Antonio, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

The details and timelines for all the projects are still up in the air depending on the lending and investment community, Brehm told the Business Journal, but he said construction there would not likely begin until next year.

