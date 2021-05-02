Customers, staff safely escape fire at North Side Burger King, firefighters say

A fire at a Burger King on the North Side prompted an evacuation for customers and left extensive damages, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAN ANTONIO – Customers and staff safely escaped a fire at a North Side Burger King Sunday afternoon, according to Castle Hills, Leon Valley, Hollywood Park and Shavano Park Fire Department officials.

The fire happened at a Burger King in the 6000 block of West Avenue.

Firefighters said the flames started in a grease trap vent hood. When they arrived at the scene, flames were seen coming out of the roof and ceiling.

The building was fully occupied at the time of the fire but firefighters said the restaurant’s management did a good job evacuating everyone from the building safely. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters disassembled parts of the roof and ceiling and used a ladder truck to fully extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been “accidental,” fire officials said.

Damages to the building are estimated to be between $50,000 to $75,000, and firefighters said it’s likely the restaurant will not reopen on Sunday.

