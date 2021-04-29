Kitchen fire causes $15K in damage to East Side home, SAFD says

Firefighters worked to put out a kitchen fire in an east side home Thursday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – An early-morning kitchen fire damaged an East Side home on Thursday, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 7:45 a.m. at a home in the 1600 block of North Olive Street, not far from North Hackberry Street and Interstate 35.

Fire officials said a fire in a kitchen got out of control and quickly spread. A resident and several dogs from inside the home made it safely out. The resident was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where they were checked out.

Firefighters said some of the items inside the home did make it difficult to maneuver inside.

Damage to the home is estimated at $15,000.