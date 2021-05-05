Thursday is the last day to register to vote in San Antonio’s city run-off election on June 5

SAN ANTONIO – There’s still time to register to vote in the June 5 runoff election that will decide five San Antonio city council races.

The deadline to register is 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 6. For more information on how to register, call the Bexar County Voter Registration Office at 210-335-8683 (VOTE) or visit the county’s election website.

To check if you are already registered to vote, click here.

Applications that are mailed must be postmarked no later than Thursday, May 6. The applications must be addressed to the Bexar County Voter Registrar at 1103 S. Frio, San Antonio, TX, 78207.

Voter registration applications can be requested here, and they are also available at the Office of the City Clerk as well as all San Antonio Public Libraries.

Early voting for the runoff starts May 24 and ends on June 1.

The following races are included in the runoff: