Local News

City Council District 2 incumbent faces long list of challengers in May 1 election

Jada Andrews-Sullivan defends her seat against 11 candidates

Ivan Herrera
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
District 2
,
Elections
,
Vote 2021
,
San Antonio
,
City Council
Candidates for San Antonio City Council District 2 will appear in a live forum at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, hosted by the San Antonio Observer.
SAN ANTONIOEditor’s note: Find news, resources and results from the May 1 election on our Vote 2021 page. At 7 p.m., Saturday, May 1, find all the latest results and livestreamed analysis on KSAT.com.

The race for the San Antonio City Council District 2 seat is likely to be one of the most competitive this cycle.

Councilmember Jada Andrews-Sullivan is facing twice as many challengers as any other incumbent, except the mayor.

The battle for the East Side’s District 2 is one of the five key races KSAT is watching during the May 1 election. With so many candidates, the race could go into overtime in the form of a June 5 runoff between the two candidates who receive the most votes - that happens if no candidate clears 50%.

The following candidates are running for the District 2 seat:

  • Nneka “Miss Neka” Cleaver
  • Walter E. Perry, Sr.
  • Jada Andrews-Sullivan
  • Pharaoh J. Clark
  • Kristi Villanueva
  • Michael John Good
  • Norris Tyrone Darden
  • Chris Dawkins
  • Dori Brown
  • Andrew Fernandez Vicencio
  • Carl Booker
  • Jalen McKee-Rodriguez

Some candidates had previously told KSAT they were running because they felt Andrews-Sullivan was inaccessible and lacked leadership.

“There are 12 people in the race because the incumbent hasn’t been taking constituent phone calls for over a year,” Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, who previously worked as Andrews-Sullivan’s director of communications, told KSAT on April 16.

