City Council District 2 incumbent faces long list of challengers in May 1 election

Candidates for San Antonio City Council District 2 will appear in a live forum at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, hosted by the San Antonio Observer.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor's note: Find news, resources and results from the May 1 election on our Vote 2021 page.

The race for the San Antonio City Council District 2 seat is likely to be one of the most competitive this cycle.

Councilmember Jada Andrews-Sullivan is facing twice as many challengers as any other incumbent, except the mayor.

The battle for the East Side’s District 2 is one of the five key races KSAT is watching during the May 1 election. With so many candidates, the race could go into overtime in the form of a June 5 runoff between the two candidates who receive the most votes - that happens if no candidate clears 50%.

The following candidates are running for the District 2 seat:

Nneka “Miss Neka” Cleaver

Walter E. Perry, Sr.

Jada Andrews-Sullivan

Pharaoh J. Clark

Kristi Villanueva

Michael John Good

Norris Tyrone Darden

Chris Dawkins

Dori Brown

Andrew Fernandez Vicencio

Carl Booker

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez

Some candidates had previously told KSAT they were running because they felt Andrews-Sullivan was inaccessible and lacked leadership.

“There are 12 people in the race because the incumbent hasn’t been taking constituent phone calls for over a year,” Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, who previously worked as Andrews-Sullivan’s director of communications, told KSAT on April 16.

