City Council District 2 incumbent faces long list of challengers in May 1 election

The race for the San Antonio City Council District 2 seat is likely to be one of the most competitive this cycle.
Councilmember Jada Andrews-Sullivan is facing twice as many challengers as any other incumbent, except the mayor.
The battle for the East Side’s District 2 is one of the five key races KSAT is watching during the May 1 election. With so many candidates, the race could go into overtime in the form of a June 5 runoff between the two candidates who receive the most votes - that happens if no candidate clears 50%.
The following candidates are running for the District 2 seat:
- Nneka “Miss Neka” Cleaver
- Walter E. Perry, Sr.
- Jada Andrews-Sullivan
- Pharaoh J. Clark
- Kristi Villanueva
- Michael John Good
- Norris Tyrone Darden
- Chris Dawkins
- Dori Brown
- Andrew Fernandez Vicencio
- Carl Booker
- Jalen McKee-Rodriguez
Some candidates had previously told KSAT they were running because they felt Andrews-Sullivan was inaccessible and lacked leadership.
“There are 12 people in the race because the incumbent hasn’t been taking constituent phone calls for over a year,” Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, who previously worked as Andrews-Sullivan’s director of communications, told KSAT on April 16.