San Antonio councilman urges judge, D.A. to consider jail time for woman accused of killing cyclist Tito Bradshaw

SAN ANTONIO – In a rare move, San Antonio city councilman Manny Pelaez sent a letter to the district attorney and a judge asking for a “meaningful jail sentence” for a woman accused of killing a cyclist in 2019.

The letter, dated May 11, was addressed to 290th District Court Judge Jennifer Pena and District Attorney Joe Gonzales about the case of Linda Collier Mason.

Mason, 69, was charged with intoxication manslaughter in April 2019 after allegedly driving drunk and hitting cyclist Tito Bradshaw.

Linda Mason Collier is accused of killing Tito Bradshaw (KSAT)

“In April of 2019 the defendant got drunk, jumped in her car, and drove into one of our beloved cycling safety advocates -- killing him and leaving his little boy fatherless,” Pelaez wrote in the letter obtained by KSAT 12.

Pelaez states that he believes a plea bargain proposal from Mason’s attorney is imminent and strongly urges the judge and district attorney to “strongly consider insisting that the defendant serves a meaningful jail sentence.”

Ad

“If the plea bargain does not include imprisonment, then that plea bargain will be perceived by San Antonians as insufficiently serious,” the letter reads. “The absences of jail time will communicate all our neighbors and to Tito’s little boy that the price of Tito’s life was probation.”

The DA’s office declined to comment, citing a policy that restricts discussing pending litigation.

KSAT 12 reached out to Mason’s attorney for comment and will update this story when they respond.

Mason’s next court hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 17, according to court records. Stay with KSAT for updates from the hearing.

San Antonio District 8 City Council member Manny Pelaez (COSA)

Pelaez also said that City Council has made “huge efforts” in adding more safety for cyclist and that now judges should continue communicating that the lives of cyclists are important.

“The public whom I represent insists that you and your honorable colleagues never forget that judges have a role to play in making San Antonian’s safer,” Pelaez writes in the letter.

Ad

Tributes were made across the city after Bradshaw’s death in 2019 and last month family spoke about seeking justice for him.

“We’re here to make sure that there’s some justice brought to Tito for what happened to him. We’re here also to help voice the bike community, wanting to put a permanent memorial in the city of San Antonio,” said Harry Bradshaw.

Pelaez Letter by David Ibanez on Scribd

Read more on KSAT’s court page: