Face masks are still required at San Antonio International Airport, regardless of vaccination status, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, the San Antonio International Airport is still enforcing its mask mandate through most of the year, according to local officials.

The announcement came from the SAT on Friday afternoon, just one day after the CDC announced its new guidelines.

The CDC’s guidance still calls for masks in crowded indoor settings, such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, homeless shelters, etc., but not in all venues, such as workplaces or schools, according to a report from the Associated Press. The CDC also removed guidelines for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

If you are not fully vaccinated, you’ll still need to wear a face mask when out in public and will need to social distance from others by six feet, according to the CDC.

SAT officials said the airport will still enforce the mask mandate set by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and that masks are required on planes and at the airport.

The requirement applies to all airport visitors, regardless of whether you’ve already been fully vaccinated, according to airport officials.

The mask mandate will be in effect until Sept. 13, 2021.

For more information on the CDC’s adjusted guidelines for those who have been fully vaccinated, visit its website here.

