SAPD searching for clues, suspects in shooting on city’s far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating following a shooting on the city’s far West Side early Friday morning.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. to the 2600 block of Westward Drive, not far from Highway 90 and West Military Drive after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the victims were outside a vehicle when they were fired at by someone with a shotgun.

Police said a man was struck in the arm with birdshot and a woman was not injured. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

SAPD said the suspects fled following the shooting. A description of the suspects or their vehicle were not released.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

