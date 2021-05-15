‘Love radiates in this place’: Customer leaves behind heartfelt note after dining at San Antonio cafe

Comfort Cafe San Antonio took to social media Saturday and shared a note they received from a customer who was more than grateful for their service.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio cafe is providing comfort to the community in more ways than one.

Comfort Cafe San Antonio took to social media Saturday and shared a note they received from a customer who was more than grateful for their service.

The customer seemed to be going through a hardship, based on the context of the note, but said the cafe’s food and welcoming environment left them in higher spirits and that their “black cloud” of gloom had been lifted.

“This is why we do what we do! In a world divided, Comfort Cafe is here to remind us we are all one!” the cafe said in the social media post.

The note reads as follows:

“Thank you for all that you do for us -- the crippled and broken. Today was an extremely hard day for me (got bad news last night); as soon as I showed up, Matt welcomed us and the weight/black cloud lifted. Love radiates in this place and our community is infinitely better with you in it. My heart and belly is full!”

Ad

This is why we do what we do!!! In a world divided comfort Café is here to remind us we are all one! ♥️♥️♥️😇😇😇 Posted by Comfort Café San Antonio on Saturday, May 15, 2021

“They didn’t share the hardship but were feeling better when they left,” the cafe said in a statement.

Comfort Cafe is owned by Teri Lopez and recently topped the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021. The cafe operates as both a restaurant and a residential recovery center.

More on KSAT:

What’s Up South Texas!: Cafe serves as recovery center for those battling drug, alcohol addiction

San Antonio restaurant No. 1 on Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021’