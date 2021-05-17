Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan featured in trailer for new mental health docuseries created by Oprah, Prince Harry

SAN ANTONIO – DeMar DeRozan has been a strong advocate and voice for mental health and wellness, and now his story will be featured in a new docuseries co-created by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry.

DeRozan is featured in a new trailer for the docuseries titled “The Me You Can’t See.” The series will explore mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world, including star athletes like DeRozan and other celebrities.

The series aims to tell stories that display truth, understanding and compassion when it comes to people’s experiences with mental wellness.

DeRozan has been very outspoken about mental health for years and the challenges he’s faced. The four-time all-star guard revealed in 2018 that he has suffered from depression in the past.

DeRozan is one of the first high-profile NBA athletes, along with fellow All-Star Kevin Love, to speak openly about mental health and removing the negative stigma that comes with discussing those challenges. He’s spoken about being open with mental health and having more broader conversations about a person’s well-being.

Mental health has been a priority for the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association in recent years, with the league adopting rules that require teams to have a licensed mental health professional on the staff and an action plan to assist a player or coach with a mental health need. Mental health awareness and wellness has also ramped up amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those topics and more are expected to be discussed throughout “The Me You Can’t See,” which will stream all episodes starting on May 21 on Apple TV+. You can watch the trailer with DeRozan below.