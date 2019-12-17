DeRozan talks Popovich, mental health on “Cold As Balls” with Kevin Hart

DeMar DeRozan braved the cold tub fully clothed during the latest episode of “Cold As Balls,” a YouTube show hosted by actor and comedian Kevin Hart on Laugh Out Loud Network.

The episode, posted Tuesday, covered several topics ranging from DeRozan opening up about his mental health to his journey in the NBA.

At one point, Hart asked DeRozan, “have you ever thought about flipping Kawhi (Leonard) off?”

The Raptors blindsided DeRozan by trading him to the San Antonio Spurs for Leonard in the summer of 2018.

“No, it didn’t cross my mind,” DeRozan laughed.

DeRozan also raved about Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

“He’ll be the first to tell you, ‘F**k basketball, we’re bigger than basketball,'" DeRozan said. "'How are you doing? How can I make you a better individual?’”

DeRozan turned the tables on Kevin Hart, asking the comedian if he knew what his career-high score was and how many times he was part of the All-Star team.

Watch the hilarity that ensued below.