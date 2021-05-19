Ditch the guilt and become a power mom

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Mother’s Day was May 9th and for the first time in decades mothers are facing demands like never before.

Homeschooling, the pandemic, financial stress, and pressure from work, it’s all adding up to a she-session.

Women are dropping out of the workforce at an astounding rate with nearly three million women calling it quits during the pandemic.

Moms who are working are facing a guilt that they are failing at everything. But experts say it’s time working moms change their attitude.

Many moms are feeling more powerless than powerful.

“I don’t think he quite got how much work it was to be at home, take care of the kids, make dinner, clean the house, and still do a job 40 hours a week,” Shirley Jump, author and mother of two, told Ivanhoe.

Dividing your attention between work and kids results in one thing, guilt.

“It’s a lot of ‘Am I doing it right at work?’ and ‘Am I doing it right at home,’” Abby Brundage, morning radio host and mother said.

Experts advise to become a power mom and ditch the guilt, and engage your children in your work life.

Take them on trips to the office, explain what you do, and why you may take trips. Talk about their most important events so you know which ones can’t be skipped. And consider setting aside vacation days for one-on-one time, modeling the importance of work-life balance.

“You’re gonna mother just like you are handling your business today, you’re gonna mother just like you work,” Liza Marie Garcia, equity partner for publishing firm and mother of two said.

Being organized puts you in control. Stop worrying about what should be done and focus on what can be done. Most importantly remember, you’re teaching them they can do both when they grow up too.

Executive moms also advise to manage guilt, roll with punches, and go with the flow. Take strategic work, and parenting breaks when you need to. And remember to share the workload with your spouse. A new time use study found women did two more hours of housework each and every day than their husbands or significant others.