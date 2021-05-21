Popular drive-in outside Fiesta Texas returns for summer 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Flicks from the Rooftop Cinema Club will return to San Antonio this summer.

The drive-in located in the parking lot of Six Flags Fiesta Texas will resume screenings in early June, but dates and movies have yet to be released.

Tickets for the drive-in, now called The Drive-In at La Cantera, will go on sale online Wednesday.

“Mark your calendars because we expect screenings will sell fast,” the Rooftop Cinema Club said in an email to subscribers. “We hope you and movie buddy are getting excited about your next favorite summer activity!”

More details are expected to be released next week, the email said.

The Rooftop Cinema Club’s San Antonio drive-in was among a few that popped up last summer to give people a respite from quarantine while maintaining social distancing.

It showed films like “Back to the Future,” “Grease” and “The Fast and the Furious,” as well as Halloween- and Holiday-themed movies during those seasons.

Two other outdoor theaters, the Mission Marquee Plaza on the South Side and the Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre in New Braunfels, are currently showing films.

