You can virtually meet John Krasinski before watching ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ at Schertz, Kyle theaters

SCHERTZ – If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with actor John Krasinski, EVO Entertainment has you covered!

On Thursday, May 27, you can watch a special one-night livestream Q and A session with Krasinski before a showing of “A Quiet Place Part II,” at EVO’s Kyle and Schertz locations, according to EVO.

Fans will be able to see and hear about the film from Krasinski, who directed the film, before watching its debut at 7 p.m., theater officials said. This comes one day before the film’s release nationwide, on Friday, May 28.

Tickets for the event are available now on EVO Entertainment’s website. Tickets are priced at $8 per adult and $6.50 per child, senior or military member.

You can purchase your tickets for the event here.

“A Quiet Place Part II” is a horror film that follows the Abbott family, who ventures into the unknown and faces the terrors of creatures that hunt by sound, according to IMDB. However, these creatures aren’t the only threats the family will encounter “beyond the sand path.” You can read more about the film here.

Ad

More on KSAT:

Austin City Limits Music Festival releases 2021 lineup

Get ready to party this summer at San Antonio’s ‘most Instagrammable spot’