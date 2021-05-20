Get ready to party this summer at San Antonio’s ‘most Instagrammable spot’

SAN ANTONIO – This summer one of the most “Instagram worthy” spots in San Antonio is going to be home to a series of events for locals, according to officials with Centro San Antonio.

Peacock Alley, located between 110 and 118 Broadway near historic Houston Street is a well-known spot for locals and is featured heavily as a backdrop for people’s Instagram photos.

Kicking off at 8 p.m. on Monday, May 31, Peacock Alley will start hosting a series of events as part of what officials are calling a summer activation series.

“As we welcome locals back downtown, we want to provide them opportunities to not only to reconnect with each other, but treasured spaces as well,” said Centro Director of Urban Activation + Play Elizabeth Burt. “This summer series of activations in Peacock Alley will both provide novel play experiences and support local businesses and artists.”

According to the Facebook event listing, the first event will feature a free pop-up jazz performance by Houston Street legends Tony Romero and the Spiders Jazz Quintet.

The San Antonio Board of Realtors provided a $5,000 grant to Centro San Antonio to help bring local musicians, culinary offerings, creative seating, visual artistic elements, and more to the space this summer.

“There has been tremendous growth in San Antonio and this summer activation is just one more great thing added to the city. These nights are the perfect outing for families and friends to gather safely while supporting local artists and businesses,” said SABOR’s President and CEO Gilbert Gonzalez.

Peacock Alley in San Antonio (Centro San Antonio)

A full list of upcoming summer activations at San Antonio’s “most Instagrammable spot” will be announced soon, Centro San Antonio officials said in a press release Thursday.

For more information on Centro San Antonio and its upcoming activations, visit CentroSanAntonio.org.

“We are thrilled to partner with Centro for their Summer Activation Series. It is pivotal to remind residents of all the amazing activities that lie within their own city,” Gonzalez said.

