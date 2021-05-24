San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology offering summer camps to engage students in STEM

The San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology is offering summer camps to help engage students in STEM.

SAN ANTONIO – Local leaders are optimistic about the technology industry in San Antonio and with summer just around the corner there is a push to get more students involved in STEM at a younger age.

Robotics, cybersecurity, video games –- the city of San Antonio is full of opportunities.

“What we really, really want to do is put students on the pathway to STEM jobs,” Cliff Zintgraff, the chief learning officer for the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology said.

This summer, SAMSAT is trying help by offering live camps.

“We’re thrilled to be back to the point where we can bring a limited number of students in, and bring them in safely,” Zintgraff said.

“One of our robotics companies that started here actually just got a $30 million contract. So if you want to get into robotics, get into it and stay here in San Antonio, it is an amazing place,” Jennifer Ireland, director of STEM education at SAMSAT said. “We have two different space camps, one that talks about the future of space and where we’re going to be and one that talks about the history of spaceflight, both of which are going to build and launch space rockets.”

Video game development, photography and cybersecurity will also be taught as well.

“We’re going to actually utilize this exhibit to teach them about it. Another cyber camp is going to talk about cybersecurity starting from the ground up and give some basics and maybe help you teach everybody else in your family about cybersecurity,” Ireland said.

The program is open to the community and even offers scholarship opportunities. If you are interested, you can go to their website, by clicking here.

“We really think that given our location here at Port San Antonio, the strength of all the businesses that are around us, all the partners that we work with, that we can take this message of STEM education, economic development, the security of students and families and communities, their financial security, and really make a big impact,” Zintgraff said.