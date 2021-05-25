More than 50 children missing from San Antonio on National Missing Children’s Day

(Left to right): Savannah Valdez, 16; Alyssa Cantu, 15; Abel Ramos, 16; and Marelys Silvas, 15, all disappeared in San Antonio in the last two weeks.

SAN ANTONIO – As Tuesday marks National Missing Children’s Day, more than 50 San Antonio youths are listed as missing on a national database.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, a search for missing juveniles in San Antonio yielded 56 results, five of whom are now adults if still alive.

The website is a resource to prevent and recover youths who have been abducted, abused and/or exploited.

Most of the cases in the San Antonio area include teenagers who have disappeared in the last two years.

In this month alone, 13 teenagers are listed as missing from San Antonio.

The oldest case on the NCMEC website goes back more than 30 years. Samuel Rawls was 16 years old when he disappeared. If he’s still alive, he would be 50 years old now.

If you have information about the whereabouts of missing children, you can call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on their 24-hour hotline: 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). You can also report cases of child exploitation through the NCMEC website.

Also on Tuesday, the Texas Center for the Missing, the National Center for Missing Children, the San Antonio Police Department and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas announced they will launch a billboard campaign to help find a missing San Antonio girl, Alani McCaslin.

San Antonio police are searching for Alani McCaslin. (KSAT)

McCaslin, 14, was last seen May 15 in the 9000 block of Cordes Junction, not far from Sonoma and Kyle Seale Parkways. She was reported missing on May 16, according to SAPD.

Clear Channel will broadcast her image on a rotating basis on digital billboards for a month.

