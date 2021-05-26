Father of girl missing since 2015 hopes daughter’s story inspires others to never give up hope

Father of girl missing since 2015 hopes her story inspires others to never give up hope

SAN ANTONIO – A father who has been searching for his missing daughter since 2015 is hoping her story inspires other families in the same situation never to give up hope.

David Hopper is the father of Ava Baldwin, a girl who was taken by her mother in 2015 when she was 6 years old.

“Last time I saw her, she was 5,” Hopper said. “So it has been seven years since she was missing from my family but six years since she was officially reported missing.”

Hopper said his daughter is a loving, beautiful soul.

“She was the light of every party,” Hopper said. “She was just an all-around pleasant little girl. We want her back. Of course, I don’t know how she is now, but I want her back.”

Hopper said the nightmare started with the girl’s mother, Kathryn Baldwin.

Officials have a felony warrant out for her arrest.

“There was a lot of things going on with her mother,” Hopper said. “Many charges were being brought against her. DPS and CPS were involved. She kept going to court. We were about to get full custody of Ava, and she just took off with her.”

Ava turned 12 on April 16.

“You have your up days and your down days,” Hopper said. “There are days you wake up and wonder if she is still alive. But you learn to lean on your faith. I grew up in a family that believes in God, and I believe she is safe and pray that she is OK. I pray she is surrounded by people who love her. Some days, it is sickening when you can’t even move, but I thank God I have a good support system.”

Since Ava’s disappearance, Hopper said several people have been looking for her. Her family even started a community Facebook page in her honor.

“I just want other families to never give up,” he said. “You are not alone in this. Reach out to someone and talk to someone. You just got to keep your faith and know that God is in the center of all of this.”

Hopper had this to say directly to his baby girl:

“I love you, and I miss you. Phone home. I miss you, and you are loved very much, and we can’t wait to wrap our arms around you. Just come home. We won’t quit.”

With Tuesday being National Missing Children’s Day, many are raising awareness about the importance of helping families with missing children.

Eric Herr, with the Search and Support San Antonio volunteer organization, says the searches depend a lot on community members willing to help.

“Anytime a parent realizes a child is missing or someone else’s child is missing, it is devastating,” Herr said. “As a community, we have to do better. Anything you can do can help. If you want to join search teams, that’s great. If you want to donate water or funds to help with the search that is fine. Everyone can do something, even if it is just driving and keeping your eyes open.”

He recommends that any families dealing with a missing child keep the latest photos of their children available for all to see.

“You have 56 children outside of my daughter missing,” Hopper said. “There should be a picture in every newscast at local stations every day to keep their stories alive.”