Assault call at West Side apartment complex leads to standoff, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers, SWAT team members and crisis negotiators are involved in a standoff situation on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the incident stemmed from a possible domestic violence situation that happened at approximately 6:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Thompson Place.

Investigators say a caller witnessed a man and a woman in a verbal confrontation as she drove into the apartment complex. As the caller followed the couple and parked her car, the caller told police that she saw the man drag the woman out of the car and force her into one of the units.

At this time, officers are attempting to de-escalate the situation and say they believe the incident to be a domestic dispute.

Police said that 15-20 residents around the unit that the man and woman are in have been evacuated. The evacuation was done as a precaution, police said, and they are looking into alternatives for the residents currently displaced as the situation is fluid.

Officers at the scene are now attempting to make contact with the man and woman.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

