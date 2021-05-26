Ex-bookkeeper at San Antonio law firm pleads guilty to stealing $1.7M, feds say

A San Antonio woman who worked as a bookkeeper and financial manager for a local law firm has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $1.7 million from the company, federal officials said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Western District of Texas on Tuesday said Irene M. Scott was charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of bank fraud.

Scott worked for the law firm between August 2011 and February 2020, and during that time stole about $1,696,996, court documents state.

She used credit cards assigned to current and former employees to make non-firm-related purchases, which totaled $1.2 million, according to the Department of Justice.

The majority of that, agents said, went to her husband’s outdoor lighting business.

“She concealed on the firm’s financial ledgers credit card payments she made using the firm’s operating account,” the office said in a release, adding that she also stole another $417,000 through around 200 bank withdrawals over a two-year period.

Those withdrawals were disguised as vendor payments.

”Scott committed these fraudulent acts without the knowledge or authorization of any member of the firm,” the office said.

According to the Department of Justice, Scott’s duties included handling employee credit cards, financial ledgers, vendor payments and operating expenses.

She is out on bond and her sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

