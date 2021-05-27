SAPD: Driver unharmed after vehicle crashes into bus stop bench

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SAN ANTONIO – A 35-year-old driver escaped serious injury after she crashed her vehicle into a bus stop bench early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Frio City Road and Brady Boulevard on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to police, the driver was traveling eastbound on Brady Boulevard when, for an unknown reason she lost control of her vehicle, crashing into the bus stop bench.

Police said the vehicle upon hitting the bench rolled over, but the driver was not hurt.

Investigators say the driver was able get out of the vehicle on her own and that no other injuries were reported.

The vehicle was eventually towed from the location by a contract wrecker, police said.