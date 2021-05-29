SAFD rescuing 20 Six Flags attendees from a stuck rollercoaster

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is rescuing 20 people stuck aboard the poltergeist rollercoaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

According to SAFD’s public information officer Joe Arrington, there have been no injuries reported.

The attendees are currently being harnessed and walked down the ride individually by park and SAFD crews.

Arrington was not sure about the specific ride that was stalled or the cause of the breakdown, but said multiple SAFD crews were at the park assisting in the rescue.

Jeff Filicko, Six Flags Fiesta Texas marketing and communications manager, issued the following statement to KSAT about the rescue:

At approximately 11:54 a.m., the Poltergeist coaster stopped in the middle of a ride cycle. Our first priority is the safety of our guests.

Twenty guests are currently secured in an upright position with water available.

We are actively working with the San Antonio Fire Department to safely escort each guest from the ride.

There are no reports of any injuries.

We will update this story with any statement the park sends as the situation develops.

