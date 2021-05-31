‘It’s not about barbecue. It’s not about a sale’: Military families honor their fallen loved ones on Memorial Day

In a solemn wreath laying ceremony this morning, the VA honored fallen veterans and service members at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery for Memorial Day.

SAN ANTONIO – In a solemn wreath laying ceremony this morning, the VA honored fallen veterans and service members at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery for Memorial Day.

The commemoration was held as a private event to prevent crowds due to the pandemic, however, thousands of people visited the grounds on Monday to pay their respects.

Stride by stride and with a tight grip on his waving salute, an emotional Johnny Silva honored his ultimate military heroes including his late father, Juan Silva.

“It’s about the people that sacrificed their life for our freedom,” Silva said. “It’s not about barbecue. It’s about family and sacrifice. It’s not about a sale.”

He carried a customized flag that represents all branches of military. Silva ran through the entire property of the Ft. Sam Houston and San Fernando Cemetery.

“I don’t know them, but the thing is, it’s a small world. They sacrificed their life. So, you walk around and see so many (veterans) that sacrificed so much,” Silva said.

He along with many military families hope today’s solemn tributes remind people, especially younger generations, of the true significance behind May’s national holiday.

“Kids don’t understand because they’re too young,” Silva said. “They don’t understand why grandpa or dad isn’t here. It’s because of that, their sacrifice.”

An ultimate sacrifice that friends, family and a nation still mourn today.