SAPD: 18-wheeler carrying beer drifts off I-10 access road into trench near Loop 1604

Crash happened around 4:45 a.m. while trying to exit EB lanes of I-10

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

SAN ANTONIO – The exit ramp from eastbound Loop 1604 to eastbound Interstate 10 West had to be shut down for a spell early Monday morning to remove an 18-wheeler that got stuck in a drainage area, San Antonio police said Monday.

According to police, around 4:45 a.m. an 18-wheeler carrying beer was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 West and was attempting to take the exit ramp onto Loop 1604 when it drifted off the access road and into a trench.

Due to the position of the big rig, the ramp for eastbound Loop 1604 to eastbound Interstate 10 West had to be shut down for the removal of the 18-wheeler and its cargo, police said.

SAPD said the occupants of the 18-wheeler were not seriously injured, and that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

